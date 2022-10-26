© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Laura Kelly vs. Derek Schmidt

Published October 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Who should be the next governor of Kansas? Republican Derek Schmidt is making his bid about President Biden and Democratic policies he says have failed to address rising prices and angered parents over schools. Meanwhile, incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is touting a balanced budget and a growing Kansas economy.

If Attorney General Derek Schmidt has one giant thing going for him in trying to unseat the Democrat governor, it's that he’s a Republican. Laura Kelly is running for a second term as a Democratic governor in deep-red Kansas.

As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, Schmidt blames Kelly for inflation and accuses her of shutting parents out of public school decisions, while Kelly argues she’s a moderate politician who brought stability to a teetering ship by balancing the budget and bringing new businesses to the state.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
