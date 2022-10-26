Laura Kelly vs. Derek Schmidt

If Attorney General Derek Schmidt has one giant thing going for him in trying to unseat the Democrat governor, it's that he’s a Republican. Laura Kelly is running for a second term as a Democratic governor in deep-red Kansas.

As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, Schmidt blames Kelly for inflation and accuses her of shutting parents out of public school decisions, while Kelly argues she’s a moderate politician who brought stability to a teetering ship by balancing the budget and bringing new businesses to the state.

