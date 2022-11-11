Urban farms and mushroom hunting in Kansas City

Urban farms on vacant lots would seem like a win-win-win for the farmers and the city: Urban farmers can bring more food security to their neighborhoods, the vacant lots are taken care, and the city gets more greenspace. But as Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports, urban farmers in the Midwest often struggle to acquire that land.

North America is home to more than 10,000 varieties of mushrooms. More than 2,000 types are found in Missouri, where morels popping up in the springtime marks the beginning of the mushroom season. But in the fall a variety of wild, edible mushrooms start to appear beginning in late September. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us on a hunt to find them.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.