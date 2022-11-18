How a Jackson County district is failing homeless students

With rising rent prices, an affordable place to live is out of reach for many families. If families with school-aged children can’t find stable housing, federal law requires school districts to identify them and provide certain services.

But what happens when a district doesn’t identify all of its houseless students? KCUR’s Jodi Fortino tells us why students at one Kansas City-area school district may be falling through the cracks.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.