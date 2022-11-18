© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How a Jackson County district is failing homeless students

Published November 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
School districts are required by law to help homeless children stay in school. Most Kansas City-area districts take that role seriously, but the Blue Springs School District may be undercounting its unhoused kids — and failing to provide them critical services.

With rising rent prices, an affordable place to live is out of reach for many families. If families with school-aged children can’t find stable housing, federal law requires school districts to identify them and provide certain services.

But what happens when a district doesn’t identify all of its houseless students? KCUR’s Jodi Fortino tells us why students at one Kansas City-area school district may be falling through the cracks.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
