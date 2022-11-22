© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Can bison save the Kansas prairie?

Published November 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

As climate change threatens the Great Plains, bison may be a key to creating resilient prairies. Plus, a look at the Farm Bill, a $500 billion plan that sets policy on everything from crop insurance to food benefits.

Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University.

The Farm Bill is a giant piece of legislation that sets policy on everything from food benefits to crop insurance and how the agriculture industry fights climate change. But with a divided Congress taking office next year, it's difficult to predict how the bill will pan out. Harvest Public Media’s Jonathan Ahl breaks down the biggest issues facing lawmakers as they take on the massive task.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Flint HillsWildlifeWildlife ConservationClimate ChangeKansas News ServiceFarm BillFarm economyHarvest Public Media
Jodi Fortino
More than ever, education lies at the intersection of equity, housing, funding, and other diverse issues facing Kansas City’s students, families and teachers. As KCUR’s education reporter, I’ll break down the policies driving these issues in schools and report what’s happening in our region's classrooms. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content