Can bison save the Kansas prairie?

Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University.

The Farm Bill is a giant piece of legislation that sets policy on everything from food benefits to crop insurance and how the agriculture industry fights climate change. But with a divided Congress taking office next year, it's difficult to predict how the bill will pan out. Harvest Public Media’s Jonathan Ahl breaks down the biggest issues facing lawmakers as they take on the massive task.

