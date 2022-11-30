© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Is drought the new normal for the Midwest?

Published November 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
In the Midwest and Great Plains, widespread drought has dried up lakes and rivers, ignited wildfires, decimated crop harvests and left cattle with no grass to eat. The ripple effects of this and future droughts will continue to affect our diets, health and economy for generations to come.

Drought now covers more than half of the continental U.S. and its ripple effects touch everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe to the water we drink. In one of the hardest hit regions, the Great Plains, there’s not much relief in sight. For Harvest Public Media and the Kansas News Service, David Condos reports.

Think of this year’s drought as dress rehearsal for the drier, hotter future that scientists predict climate change has in store. Long-lasting drought conditions could change what we eat, how we breathe and where we go for a drink of water. Elizabeth Rembert reports for Harvest Public Media and the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Harvest Public Media Kansas News Service drought Climate Change
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
