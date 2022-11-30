Is drought the new normal for the Midwest?

Drought now covers more than half of the continental U.S. and its ripple effects touch everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe to the water we drink. In one of the hardest hit regions, the Great Plains, there’s not much relief in sight. For Harvest Public Media and the Kansas News Service, David Condos reports.

Think of this year’s drought as dress rehearsal for the drier, hotter future that scientists predict climate change has in store. Long-lasting drought conditions could change what we eat, how we breathe and where we go for a drink of water. Elizabeth Rembert reports for Harvest Public Media and the Kansas News Service.

