Kansas City Today

Bringing Union Station's model train village alive

Published December 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Model trains run year-round at Union Station, but during the holiday season the exhibit gets even bigger. Meet some of the volunteers who design, build and maintain the fan-favorite display. Plus, Kansas City arcades took a big hit during the pandemic, but now pinball wizards — both new and old — are coming back in force.

Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. And starting in October, the display gets even bigger, featuring snow-covered villages complete with tiny, plastic ice skaters on a pond, dramatic terrain and thousands of sparkling lights. As KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports, it takes dozens of volunteers to bring the holiday magic alive.

Across the Kansas City metro, pinball machines are ringing to life in arcades, bars and home basements. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how this nostalgic pastime is bringing fans new and old together again.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you're interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other.
