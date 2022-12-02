Bringing Union Station's model train village alive
Model trains run year-round at Union Station, but during the holiday season the exhibit gets even bigger. Meet some of the volunteers who design, build and maintain the fan-favorite display. Plus, Kansas City arcades took a big hit during the pandemic, but now pinball wizards — both new and old — are coming back in force.
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. And starting in October, the display gets even bigger, featuring snow-covered villages complete with tiny, plastic ice skaters on a pond, dramatic terrain and thousands of sparkling lights. As KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports, it takes dozens of volunteers to bring the holiday magic alive.
Across the Kansas City metro, pinball machines are ringing to life in arcades, bars and home basements. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how this nostalgic pastime is bringing fans new and old together again.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
