Are Airbnb guests replacing neighbors?

The number of Airbnbs worldwide has risen dramatically over the years, including in Kansas City, where they're popular investment properties. Yet only an estimated 10% of the city’s short-term rentals are properly licensed.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske speaks with KCUR's Celisa Calacal, Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch, and Columbus Park Community Council President Kate Barsotti about how out-of-town guests are replacing neighbors and why many Kansas Citians are calling for action against Airbnbs.

