© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Are Airbnb guests replacing neighbors?

Published December 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Short-term rentals like Airbnbs are popular for investors and convenient for travelers — but many of the city’s rentals aren’t properly licensed. Hear why community members want to take action on illegal short-term rentals.

The number of Airbnbs worldwide has risen dramatically over the years, including in Kansas City, where they're popular investment properties. Yet only an estimated 10% of the city’s short-term rentals are properly licensed.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske speaks with KCUR's Celisa Calacal, Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch, and Columbus Park Community Council President Kate Barsotti about how out-of-town guests are replacing neighbors and why many Kansas Citians are calling for action against Airbnbs.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox and C.J. Janovy.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)neighborhoods
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now