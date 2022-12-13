© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

'A total lack of institutional control at KCPD'

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas discusses a bombshell whistleblower complaint from a former KCPD lawyer, who alleges the police department hid criminal case evidence and illegally withheld public records. He also criticizes how the police board is conducting the hiring process for a new chief.

The Kansas City Police Department seems to be be closing in on hiring its next chief, even amid controversies surrounding the hiring process and allegations of unethical behavior.

Speaking to Steve Kraske on Up To Date, Mayor Quinton Lucas criticized how the state-controlled police board is choosing a new chief, a decision that could come as soon as Tuesday. "It is not the type of way you wish to do these processes," Lucas says.

Meanwhile, a bombshell whistleblower complaint broke over the weekend, where a former top lawyer for the KCPD alleges the department unlawfully closed records that should be have remained public under Missouri's open records law and allegedly hid evidence from prosecutors.

Lucas said the allegations could trigger a further federal investigation into “a total lack of institutional control at KCPD."

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Missouri PoliceKansas City Chief of PoliceKansas City MayorQuinton Lucas
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content