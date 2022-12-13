The Kansas City Police Department seems to be be closing in on hiring its next chief, even amid controversies surrounding the hiring process and allegations of unethical behavior.

Speaking to Steve Kraske on Up To Date, Mayor Quinton Lucas criticized how the state-controlled police board is choosing a new chief, a decision that could come as soon as Tuesday. "It is not the type of way you wish to do these processes," Lucas says.

Meanwhile, a bombshell whistleblower complaint broke over the weekend, where a former top lawyer for the KCPD alleges the department unlawfully closed records that should be have remained public under Missouri's open records law and allegedly hid evidence from prosecutors.

Lucas said the allegations could trigger a further federal investigation into “a total lack of institutional control at KCPD."

