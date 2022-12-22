The Keystone pipeline spill gets harder to clean up every day
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled out of the Keystone Pipeline in north-central Kansas, and cleaning it up will be especially difficult. Plus: Kansas nursing homes are facing allegations of neglect, even after receiving rewards for more thoughtful care.
The Keystone pipeline break in north-central Kansas didn’t spill regular crude oil. It spilled a thick and viscous substance that's making clean up more difficult. Kansas Public Media's Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen review what's known so far about the spill.
Despite receiving monetary rewards for the care they provide, Kansas nursing homes are facing backlash and criticism for an environment that is less than inviting. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.
