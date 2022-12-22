© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The Keystone pipeline spill gets harder to clean up every day

By Luke X. Martin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published December 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled out of the Keystone Pipeline in north-central Kansas, and cleaning it up will be especially difficult. Plus: Kansas nursing homes are facing allegations of neglect, even after receiving rewards for more thoughtful care.

The Keystone pipeline break in north-central Kansas didn’t spill regular crude oil. It spilled a thick and viscous substance that's making clean up more difficult. Kansas Public Media's Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen review what's known so far about the spill.

Despite receiving monetary rewards for the care they provide, Kansas nursing homes are facing backlash and criticism for an environment that is less than inviting. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Keystone PipelineoilenvironmentKansas News Serviceelderlynursing homesAging In Place
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
