Kansas City Today

What we learned from the climate beat in 2022

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Lisa Rodriguez
Published December 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri saw flooding, drought, extreme heat and bitter cold in 2022. Meanwhile, in Kansas, drought-fueled wildfires are exhausting resources and adding importance to the fight to conserve water. We'll take a look at the biggest climate stories of the year.

Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. That's just one of the extreme weather events Missouri residents experienced in 2022.

Meanwhile in Kansas, drought decimated crop harvests, fueled wildfires and killed livestock.

Kansas News Service reporter David Condos and Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye discuss the biggest stories on the climate beat in 2022, and share what gives them hope in 2023.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Lisa Rodriguez
Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at lisa@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @larodrig.
