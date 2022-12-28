What we learned from the climate beat in 2022

Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. That's just one of the extreme weather events Missouri residents experienced in 2022.

Meanwhile in Kansas, drought decimated crop harvests, fueled wildfires and killed livestock.

Kansas News Service reporter David Condos and Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye discuss the biggest stories on the climate beat in 2022, and share what gives them hope in 2023.

