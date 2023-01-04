What we learned on the education beat in 2022
Kids around the metro are returning to class after the holiday break — but the new semester has some familiar issues kicking around. Staffing issues in schools, fights over curriculums and controversial mascots were some of the top stories in 2022, and those continued debates are setting the tone for the year ahead.
For schools in Missouri and Kansas, 2022 was supposed to be a "return to normalcy" following the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we begin the first school week of 2023, it's clear that's not how things went.
KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post and Jodi Fortino, education reporter for KCUR, about last year's biggest stories on the education beat and what they're looking out for in the year ahead.
