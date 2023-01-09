How Kansas is becoming more divided

Kansas Democrats won new House seats in the state's most populated county last fall. Regardless of these wins, though, Republicans continued to dominate in the rural counties. The Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports on the widening urban-rural divide in Kansas.

A new law that took effect this month seeks to change the way Missouri students are taught to read. St. Louis Public Radio's Kate Grumke reports on the science-backed methods that many hope will put Missouri on the map for reading improvement.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.