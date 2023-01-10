How the Catholic Church covered up child abuse in Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified 188 clergy suspected of committing crimes — including sodomy, rape and child rape — and documented how the church covered up the abuse. Plus: Homeowners in Kansas City's Westside may get some relief for sky-high property tax increases.
A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state and the church’s history of protecting its clergy. The report found that dioceses across Kansas frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.
Scott Canon, editor of the Kansas News Service, shares details of this investigation.
Homeowners in one Kansas City neighborhood who are burdened by massive property tax increases will soon see relief thanks to a new and unique plan. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports from the Westside.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
