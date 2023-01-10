How the Catholic Church covered up child abuse in Kansas

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state and the church’s history of protecting its clergy. The report found that dioceses across Kansas frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

Scott Canon, editor of the Kansas News Service, shares details of this investigation.

Homeowners in one Kansas City neighborhood who are burdened by massive property tax increases will soon see relief thanks to a new and unique plan. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports from the Westside.

