kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

How Kansas Republicans are trying, again, to restrict abortion access

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Abortion is expected to remain a friction point in the Kansas legislative session, even after last year's vote that protected it as a constitutional right. Plus: How Missouri's economy is taking a toll from tens of thousands of residents still experiencing the symptoms of long COVID.

A landslide vote last year kept abortion legal in Kansas, but now the fight continues in the Statehouse — where abortion opponents have already introduced legislation that would further restrict access. Kansas News Service reporter Rose Conlon spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about what abortion-related proposals we could see this session.

Unemployment is at a historic low, but many Missouri businesses are struggling to find employees as otherwise eligible workers are out with complications of long COVID. KBIA’s Briana Heaney has the story of one worker in Missouri who wants to work, but physically can’t — and how experiences like this are putting a squeeze on the labor market.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

KansasKansas News ServiceabortionLegislationTopekaCOVID-19unemploymentwork
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
