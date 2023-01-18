How Kansas Republicans are trying, again, to restrict abortion access

A landslide vote last year kept abortion legal in Kansas, but now the fight continues in the Statehouse — where abortion opponents have already introduced legislation that would further restrict access. Kansas News Service reporter Rose Conlon spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about what abortion-related proposals we could see this session.

Unemployment is at a historic low, but many Missouri businesses are struggling to find employees as otherwise eligible workers are out with complications of long COVID. KBIA’s Briana Heaney has the story of one worker in Missouri who wants to work, but physically can’t — and how experiences like this are putting a squeeze on the labor market.

