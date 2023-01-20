© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Why has it taken so long to shut down Agape Boarding School?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Agape Boarding School, a Stockton-based Christian residential facility that's been under scrutiny for decades, is shutting down Friday. Dozens of former students have gone public with their allegations of physical, mental, and sexual abuse at the boarding school.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Missouri, has been at the forefront of the state's reckoning over abuse allegations at unlicensed faith-based boarding schools. Dozens of former students went public with allegations of physical, mental, and sexual abuse by staff at the residential facility, drawing the attention of the Missouri Attorney General and state legislators.

Clara Bates of the Missouri Independent explains what's been happening with Agape and why it took so long to close the troubled school.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Agape Boarding Schoolchild abusesexual abuseeducation
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content