Why has it taken so long to shut down Agape Boarding School?

Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Missouri, has been at the forefront of the state's reckoning over abuse allegations at unlicensed faith-based boarding schools. Dozens of former students went public with allegations of physical, mental, and sexual abuse by staff at the residential facility, drawing the attention of the Missouri Attorney General and state legislators.

Clara Bates of the Missouri Independent explains what's been happening with Agape and why it took so long to close the troubled school.

