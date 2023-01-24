Education, infrastructure, and broadband access are just a few priorities Missouri Gov. Mike Parson laid out in his State of the State address in Jefferson City on January 18.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske and Parson dive into the governor's plans for billions of dollars in state revenue this legislative session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.