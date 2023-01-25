© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Reparations in rural Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Cities like St. Louis and Kansas City are gaining national attention for starting the process of reparations for Black residents, but rural areas in Missouri are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs. Plus: What is Kansas doing to fix the problem of runaway foster children?

Across the country, state and local governments are studying reparations — what actions can be taken to make amends for the harms of slavery and segregation on Black Americans. In urban areas of Missouri, those discussions center around financial solutions. KBIA's Kassidy Arena reports that rural areas are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs, on a neighborhood level.

There are two known cases of Kansas foster children running away and dying in the last year. That’s prompted calls for drastic change in the state foster care system. As Blaise Mesa and Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service discuss, the state is making some progress in addressing runaway kids.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

