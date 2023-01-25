Reparations in rural Missouri

Across the country, state and local governments are studying reparations — what actions can be taken to make amends for the harms of slavery and segregation on Black Americans. In urban areas of Missouri, those discussions center around financial solutions. KBIA's Kassidy Arena reports that rural areas are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs, on a neighborhood level.

There are two known cases of Kansas foster children running away and dying in the last year. That’s prompted calls for drastic change in the state foster care system. As Blaise Mesa and Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service discuss, the state is making some progress in addressing runaway kids.

