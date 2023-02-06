© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Big highway dollars for Missouri

By Brian Ellison,
Trevor GrandinNomin Ujiyediin
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Rep. Sam Graves represents the largest Congressional district in Missouri. With a high-profile new position chairing the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves has a big platform and plans to use his influence to bring a lot of highway funding home to Missouri.

After 22 years serving Missouri's sprawling Sixth District in Congress, Rep. Sam Graves has been building his seniority in the U.S. House. This service has culminated into a chair position on the House Transportation Committee. Not only does Graves now have wide influence over many federal agencies, the position comes with billions of dollars in spending — with some projects of particular interest to the Kansas City area.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Graves about what he hopes to achieve in this position and how he's hoping to stand out next to his more vocal colleagues.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Brian Ellison
Trevor Grandin
Nomin Ujiyediin
