How Kansas conservatives want to change education

Kansas lawmakers are considering dozens of education bills this session, including ones that would make it easier for families to send their children to private schools. Kansas News Service education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with political reporter Dylan Lysen about some of the proposals.

This Saturday night, local artworks go under the hammer as the Kansas City Artist Coalition hosts its 40th “Benefit Art Auction.” The nonprofit’s big annual party for people who love art comes six months into the job for new Executive Director Courtney Wasson. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

