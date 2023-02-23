© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
How Kansas conservatives want to change education

By Carlos Moreno,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Republican lawmakers in Kansas want to make it easier for parents to send their children to private schools, and they’re once again pushing for more parental control over what’s taught in public school classrooms. Plus: A look into the vision of Kansas City Artists Coalition's new leader, who took the position a few months ago.

Kansas lawmakers are considering dozens of education bills this session, including ones that would make it easier for families to send their children to private schools. Kansas News Service education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with political reporter Dylan Lysen about some of the proposals.

This Saturday night, local artworks go under the hammer as the Kansas City Artist Coalition hosts its 40th “Benefit Art Auction.” The nonprofit’s big annual party for people who love art comes six months into the job for new Executive Director Courtney Wasson. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Carlos Moreno It is produced by Byron Love, Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Education fundingeducationpublic schoolsArt
Carlos Moreno
As KCUR’s general assignment reporter and visual journalist, I bring our audience inside the daily stories that matter most to the people of the Kansas City metro, showing how and why events affect residents. Through my photography, I seek to ensure our diverse community sees itself represented in our coverage. Email me at carlos@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
