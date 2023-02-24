The rootin' tootin' rodeo kids of western Kansas

Young people continue to migrate from small towns to larger cities, leading the steady population decline many rural communities continue to face. However, some residents in western Kansas hope passing down their love of rodeo to younger generations will help keep their cowboy culture alive. The Kansas News Service's David Condos reports from a Kansas rodeo.

You can't talk about Kansas City without jazz. Regardless of their inseparable histories, some fear that the art is losing its luster in town, especially with young listeners. Now the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is bringing the music directly to the next generation. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports how the orchestra is changing it up for their 20th season.

