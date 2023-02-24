© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The rootin' tootin' rodeo kids of western Kansas

By Madeline Fox,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
With small towns on the decline, some residents in western Kansas are trying to brainstorm ways to keep their rural lifestyles alive. Their answer? Youth rodeos. Plus: One Kansas City orchestra wants to inspire the next generation of jazz artists.

Young people continue to migrate from small towns to larger cities, leading the steady population decline many rural communities continue to face. However, some residents in western Kansas hope passing down their love of rodeo to younger generations will help keep their cowboy culture alive. The Kansas News Service's David Condos reports from a Kansas rodeo.

You can't talk about Kansas City without jazz. Regardless of their inseparable histories, some fear that the art is losing its luster in town, especially with young listeners. Now the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is bringing the music directly to the next generation. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports how the orchestra is changing it up for their 20th season.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today western KansasruralYouth Sportsjazzblues/jazzMusic
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
