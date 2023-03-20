© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why Kansas education leaders oppose 'school choice' bills

By Laura Ziegler,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Kansas House last week narrowly passed a "school choice" bill that would shift public tax dollars to private schools, much to the frustration of public school leaders and Gov. Laura Kelly. The Kansas State Board of Education opposes the bill, saying there's no way to track how students are doing.

The Kansas House narrowly passed a "school choice" bill that will allow families of K-12 students to access upwards of $5,000 in state funding for alternatives to public education — including private schools and homeschooling. But the Kansas Board of Education opposes the bill, arguing that the educations savings accounts — which come with an early estimated cost of $152 million to the state — lack accountability.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske sat down with Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson to learn how this bill could affect public schools, and how Kansas is planning on moving forward.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

