Why Kansas education leaders oppose 'school choice' bills

The Kansas House narrowly passed a "school choice" bill that will allow families of K-12 students to access upwards of $5,000 in state funding for alternatives to public education — including private schools and homeschooling. But the Kansas Board of Education opposes the bill, arguing that the educations savings accounts — which come with an early estimated cost of $152 million to the state — lack accountability.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske sat down with Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson to learn how this bill could affect public schools, and how Kansas is planning on moving forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate