How one Kansas City family is coping with anti-trans legislation

Debi Jackson was a communications and marketing professional before she and her husband, Tom, had a child who began a non-medical transition to become a girl at the age of four. Since Avery was young, Debi has used her communications skills to educate herself and her family as well as people in her community about transgender kids. But she and her husband Tom say today's political climate has created challenges they’ve not faced in all their years of advocacy.

KCUR's Laura Ziegler sat down for a conversation with Debi and Tom to learn more about the toll debates in Jefferson City have had on Avery and how the climate and attitude surrounding trans people has changed over recent years.

