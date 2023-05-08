© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

What to expect in the flurry of Missouri's last legislative week

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

This year’s legislative session has ended in Kansas, although some bills are still awaiting Gov. Laura Kelly's signature or veto. And in Missouri, after a chaotic end to the session last year, state legislators vowed this year would be different — but that's yet to be seen.

The last week of Missouri’s legislative session has finally arrived. In a year that has been filled with high-profile, messy debates over controversial issues — including a lot of efforts targeting the rights of transgender residents — lawmakers haven’t passed all that many pieces of legislation. Whether that holds true will be known in the next five days, which could be the most productive of the session — or perhaps the least productive of all.

Host Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor and chief of the Missouri Independent, to talk about what's happened this session, what hasn't, and what to watch for in the final days.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Missourilegislative sessionJefferson CityMissouri SenateMissouri House of Representatives
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now