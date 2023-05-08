What to expect in the flurry of Missouri's last legislative week

The last week of Missouri’s legislative session has finally arrived. In a year that has been filled with high-profile, messy debates over controversial issues — including a lot of efforts targeting the rights of transgender residents — lawmakers haven’t passed all that many pieces of legislation. Whether that holds true will be known in the next five days, which could be the most productive of the session — or perhaps the least productive of all.

Host Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor and chief of the Missouri Independent, to talk about what's happened this session, what hasn't, and what to watch for in the final days.

