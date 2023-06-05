© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's attack on the LGBTQ community

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Two openly gay lawmakers in Missouri look back on a legislative session that many regard as the most anti-LGBTQ in state history.

Missouri lawmakers filed a whopping 48 bills last session that sought to limit or restrict LGBTQ people’s rights, according to the ACLU.

Efforts to make drag shows illegal, or to outlaw public school teachers from talking about sexual orientation in the classroom failed to reach the finish line. But several bills are now on Governor Mike Parson’s desk, including bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and on transgender girls playing on women's sports teams.

Those bills passed in the Republican-dominated General Assembly over the objections of two of its Kansas City-area members who are openly gay: Democratic Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City and Republican Representative Chris Sander of Lone Jack.

As Pride month begins, the two legislators joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date to discuss these measures and how they're impacting the community.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin and Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today LGBTQtransgenderGender Affirming Caretransgender athletesMissouri GOP
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
