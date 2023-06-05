Missouri's attack on the LGBTQ community

Missouri lawmakers filed a whopping 48 bills last session that sought to limit or restrict LGBTQ people’s rights, according to the ACLU.

Efforts to make drag shows illegal, or to outlaw public school teachers from talking about sexual orientation in the classroom failed to reach the finish line. But several bills are now on Governor Mike Parson’s desk, including bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and on transgender girls playing on women's sports teams.

Those bills passed in the Republican-dominated General Assembly over the objections of two of its Kansas City-area members who are openly gay: Democratic Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City and Republican Representative Chris Sander of Lone Jack.

As Pride month begins, the two legislators joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date to discuss these measures and how they're impacting the community.

