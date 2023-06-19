When Independence destroyed a Black neighborhood (update)

Across from the Truman Library and Museum in Independence sits McCoy Park, a beautiful green space. But few park goers know that directly below their feet is the rubble of what was once a vibrant Black neighborhood.

Today, not a single house stands from the area known as The Neck. As KCUR's Savannah Hawley Bates reports for A People's History of Kansas City, The Neck was completely destroyed by urban renewal. But its former residents are still seeking justice to ensure their story is not forgotten.

