NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

When Independence destroyed a Black neighborhood (update)

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
In the 1900s, the Neck neighborhood was the center of the Black community in Independence, Missouri. But by 1969, the neighborhood had been demolished — thanks to urban renewal policies put into place by President Harry S. Truman, who lived nearby. A special episode from the KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City.

Across from the Truman Library and Museum in Independence sits McCoy Park, a beautiful green space. But few park goers know that directly below their feet is the rubble of what was once a vibrant Black neighborhood.

Today, not a single house stands from the area known as The Neck. As KCUR's Savannah Hawley Bates reports for A People's History of Kansas City, The Neck was completely destroyed by urban renewal. But its former residents are still seeking justice to ensure their story is not forgotten.

An earlier version of this story ran on Jan. 31, 2023.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Independence MissouriHarry S. Truman Library & MuseumHarry TrumanBlack HistoryHousingurban renewalMissouri history
Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
