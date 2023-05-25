© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

When Independence destroyed a Black neighborhood

By Savannah Hawley-Bates,
Suzanne Hogan
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
In the 1900s, the Neck neighborhood was the center of the Black community in Independence, Missouri. But by 1969, the neighborhood had been demolished — thanks to urban renewal policies put into place by President Harry S. Truman, who lived nearby. Today, it’s the site of McCoy Park, a vast green space that connects the Harry S. Truman Library to the Independence Square.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported and produced by Savannah Hawley-Bates, with editing by Lisa Rodriguez.

