It's Election Day — again — in Kansas City

By Luke X. Martin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City’s tenant union formed a political organizing group last year. The group has been campaigning hard for six candidates as it tries to shift the balance of power in Kansas City with today's election. Plus: Missouri voters could decide whether the state constitution should be harder to change, but it may face a tough reception at the polls.

Kansas City’s tenant union formed a political organizing group last year to help elect progressive candidates. Their endorsed candidates did well in the primary, and today on general Election Day, KC Tenants Power will see if they succeeded in changing the balance of power in the city. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal breaks it all down.

Missouri lawmakers will likely try again to ask voters to make it harder to amend the state constitution. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, there’s not a lot of confidence that any proposal will find favor with Missouri voters — which may impact whether the state expands access to abortion.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Lisa Rodriguez, and Madeline Fox.

Luke X. Martin
Luke X. Martin

As culture editor, I oversee KCUR's coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Rex Norvell

Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
