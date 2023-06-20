It's Election Day — again — in Kansas City

Kansas City’s tenant union formed a political organizing group last year to help elect progressive candidates. Their endorsed candidates did well in the primary, and today on general Election Day, KC Tenants Power will see if they succeeded in changing the balance of power in the city. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal breaks it all down.

Missouri lawmakers will likely try again to ask voters to make it harder to amend the state constitution. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, there’s not a lot of confidence that any proposal will find favor with Missouri voters — which may impact whether the state expands access to abortion.

