Kansas City Today

Is this technique to get students under control putting Missouri kids at risk?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri secluded and restrained more than 1,000 students last school year. Justyn Jefferson, an 11-year-old from Belton, is one of them. But because schools don't always report instances of seclusion and restraint, it's difficult to know if they're using the techniques legally.

Schools are allowed to physically restrain students or put them in a separate room if they are putting themselves or others at risk. In Missouri, it’s hard to tell how often that’s happening — or if schools are following the rules. As KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports, a Belton mom whose son was repeatedly secluded and restrained says schools are using those methods in inappropriate ways.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today educationBeltonspecial needsMissouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)disabilities
