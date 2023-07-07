Kansas City enters its Taylor Swift era

The Kansas City area is rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift. North Kansas City has temporarily named a road after her, and Swift's likeness was carved into a corn field in Ray County.

This weekend will see thousands of fans from around the Midwest piling into Arrowhead Stadium. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Alexis Greenberg, president of the University of Kansas Swift Society, and Wild Way Coffee's Christine Clutton about their love for Taylor Swift.

