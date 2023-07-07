© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City enters its Taylor Swift era

By Frank Morris,
Paris Rex NorvellTrevor Grandin
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Taylor Swift fans rejoice: the Eras tour has officially arrived in Kansas City. As the pop-star and her Swifties take over the city, local businesses are hoping to capitalize on the hype with Taylor-themed drinks and specials.

The Kansas City area is rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift. North Kansas City has temporarily named a road after her, and Swift's likeness was carved into a corn field in Ray County.

This weekend will see thousands of fans from around the Midwest piling into Arrowhead Stadium. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Alexis Greenberg, president of the University of Kansas Swift Society, and Wild Way Coffee's Christine Clutton about their love for Taylor Swift.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today entertainmentMusiclive musicArrowhead Stadium
Frank Morris
Frank Morris
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
