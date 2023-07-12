Kansas City's streetcar won't be running for a while

On the Fourth of July, the Kansas City streetcar experienced a track failure on the Main Street bridge above I-670 because of the midsummer heat. Now, the streetcar will be shut down for weeks as crews work on repairs.

KC Streetcar Authority executive director Tom Gerend joined KCUR's Brian Ellison to talk about the incident and how it affects future plans for streetcar expansion.

