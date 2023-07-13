© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City's mayor wants the power to pass more gun laws

By Madeline Fox,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City is on pace to have more homicides this year than last, and reports of gun deaths are a weekly, if not daily, occurrence. But local leaders like Mayor Quinton Lucas say they’re restricted by state policies that make it impossible to pass local regulations — and they want to change that.

Homicides in Kansas City this year are already outpacing last year’s number. In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings, including one at a nightclub in May, many have called for local officials to do more.

But Missouri law restricts local governments from passing their own gun regulations. A new group wants to change that — and so do local mayors like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who's meeting this week to discuss the issue.

Lucas spoke to KCUR’s Celisa Calacal about the campaign, and about gun violence in the metro.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City MayorQuinton LucasGun Controlgun violenceKC homicide
