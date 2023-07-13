Kansas City's mayor wants the power to pass more gun laws

Homicides in Kansas City this year are already outpacing last year’s number. In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings, including one at a nightclub in May, many have called for local officials to do more.

But Missouri law restricts local governments from passing their own gun regulations. A new group wants to change that — and so do local mayors like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who's meeting this week to discuss the issue.

Lucas spoke to KCUR’s Celisa Calacal about the campaign, and about gun violence in the metro.

