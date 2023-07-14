It's time for the Granny Basketball national championship

Granny Basketball is a six-on-six game for women over 50 that's sweeping across the Midwest, empowering women and creating community. KCUR's Greg Echlin reports on the group's roots and the national championships in Decorah, Iowa.

Maria Ioudenitch's parents were both musicians known the world over, and they also happened to call Kansas City home. Now an elite violinist in her own right, Maria is releasing a new album and reflecting on her life in a musical family. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll spoke with Maria Ioudenitch about her music and growing up in Kansas City.

