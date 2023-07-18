© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 has restored service to our broadcast but is operating at low power due to tower maintenance.
Kansas City Today

New Missouri moms will be able to stay on Medicaid longer

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri will now extend Medicaid benefits for new mothers from 60 days to a full year postpartum. Supporters of the new law say that without the extension some health problems could go untreated. Plus: There is only one facility in Kansas that deals with runaway foster kids. But critics of the program say it is only making the situation worse.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed into law a bill that adds Missouri to a growing list of states extending Medicaid benefits for new moms to a full year postpartum. Both Democrats and Republicans played a part in getting the bill through both chambers. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, each party had different motives.

Kansas foster kids who run away often end up in jail cells. Lawyers for foster kids say they wear prison-type jumpsuits, sleep in cells that lock at night and get little time outside. Kansas News Service reporters Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen bring us the story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
