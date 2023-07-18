New Missouri moms will be able to stay on Medicaid longer

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed into law a bill that adds Missouri to a growing list of states extending Medicaid benefits for new moms to a full year postpartum. Both Democrats and Republicans played a part in getting the bill through both chambers. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, each party had different motives.

Kansas foster kids who run away often end up in jail cells. Lawyers for foster kids say they wear prison-type jumpsuits, sleep in cells that lock at night and get little time outside. Kansas News Service reporters Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen bring us the story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.