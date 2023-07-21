Mission Gateway is dead, again

© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The city of Mission has terminated its multi-million dollar deal to bring a new, $270 million mixed-use development to the long-vacant Mission Gateway site. The reason: Its owner failed to pay property taxes. Now it's back to the drawing board.

The Mission City Council voted unanimously to terminate its most recent redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway project. The city cited more than $450,000 worth of unpaid property taxes as its reason for ending the deal.

It’s a potentially fatal blow for Aryeh’s plans to bring a mixed-used development centered around an entertainment complex to the site of the former Mission City Mall, which has sat vacant for 17 years.

KCUR's Suzanne Hogan sat down with the Shawnee Mission Post's Juliana Garcia on Up To Date to learn about the project's background and its uncertain future.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

