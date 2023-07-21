Mission Gateway is dead, again

The Mission City Council voted unanimously to terminate its most recent redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway project. The city cited more than $450,000 worth of unpaid property taxes as its reason for ending the deal.

It’s a potentially fatal blow for Aryeh’s plans to bring a mixed-used development centered around an entertainment complex to the site of the former Mission City Mall, which has sat vacant for 17 years.

KCUR's Suzanne Hogan sat down with the Shawnee Mission Post's Juliana Garcia on Up To Date to learn about the project's background and its uncertain future.

