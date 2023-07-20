© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Mission Gateway project loses its deal with the city after it failed to pay property taxes

By Suzanne Hogan,
Claudia Brancart
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
After developers failed to pay more than $450,000 worth of property taxes, the city of Mission terminated the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement in a special meeting Monday.
Shawnee Mission Post
/
After developers failed to pay more than $450,000 worth of property taxes, the city of Mission terminated the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement in a special meeting Monday.

The city of Mission said it decided to terminate its deal to bring a $270 million mixed-use development to the long-vacant Mission Gateway site, after the owner failed to pay almost half a million dollars in property taxes by deadline.

On Monday night, Mission City Council voted unanimously in favor of terminating its most recent redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway project.

The development, which sits at the former site of the Mission Center Mall on the corner of Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, has seen its fair share of setbacks since the Cameron Group LLC bought the property back in 2006.

Juliana Garcia, a reporter for the Shawnee Mission Post, told KCUR that the city council is frustrated by the most recent turn of events.

“They spent all of 2022 working on the 2023 approved redevelopment agreement trying to position the developers for the most successful outcome," Garcia said.

Garcia said the city is uncertain as to what will happen next as Aryeh Realty, a subsidiary of the Cameron Group LLC, is held up in court over a foreclosure lawsuit.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJohnson CountyMissionShawnee Missiondevelopmentproperty tax
Stay Connected
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today.<br/><br/>In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content