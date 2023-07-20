Mission Gateway project loses its deal with the city after it failed to pay property taxes

On Monday night, Mission City Council voted unanimously in favor of terminating its most recent redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway project.

The development, which sits at the former site of the Mission Center Mall on the corner of Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, has seen its fair share of setbacks since the Cameron Group LLC bought the property back in 2006.

Juliana Garcia, a reporter for the Shawnee Mission Post, told KCUR that the city council is frustrated by the most recent turn of events.

“They spent all of 2022 working on the 2023 approved redevelopment agreement trying to position the developers for the most successful outcome," Garcia said.