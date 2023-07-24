No more giant tax breaks for Kansas megaprojects?

In February 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion bill (APEX) into law. It allows the state to give hefty tax incentives to one for-profit company per year when that company selects Kansas as the site of its billion-plus dollar mega projects.

The law was only good for two years, with tax giveaways going to Panasonic's new $4 billion factory in DeSoto and Integra’s planned $1.8 billion semiconductor plant in the Wichita area. But now lawmakers are leaning against extending APEX.

KCUR's Suzanne Hogan sat down with Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service to talk about the law's effect so far, and what its future may hold.

