No more giant tax breaks for Kansas megaprojects?

By Madeline Fox,
Gabriella LaceyByron J. Love
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Luring Panasonic to Kansas with $830 million worth of incentives was considered a major victory for the state. But those kinds of deals may go away.

In February 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion bill (APEX) into law. It allows the state to give hefty tax incentives to one for-profit company per year when that company selects Kansas as the site of its billion-plus dollar mega projects.

The law was only good for two years, with tax giveaways going to Panasonic's new $4 billion factory in DeSoto and Integra’s planned $1.8 billion semiconductor plant in the Wichita area. But now lawmakers are leaning against extending APEX.

KCUR's Suzanne Hogan sat down with Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service to talk about the law's effect so far, and what its future may hold.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member:

Kansas City Today Kansas News Service
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
