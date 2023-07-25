Oops, all elderberries!

Elderberries are native to the Midwest, but the commercial cultivation of the crop is relatively recent, and saw a big increase during the coronavirus pandemic. As Jonathan Ahl reports for Harvest Public Media, that has the burgeoning industry wondering if its future is as a small, niche crop or something bigger.

It’s tick season — and they're a problem all throughout Missouri, not just in rural areas. And there's a real risk of tick-borne illnesses like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports on how to keep yourself safe.

