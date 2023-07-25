© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Oops, all elderberries!

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Elderberries are native to Missouri and the Midwest, and became commercial grown only within the last two decades. But now the industry is wondering whether they'll stay a small, niche crop or turn into something bigger. Plus: It's tick season, and not just in rural areas.

Elderberries are native to the Midwest, but the commercial cultivation of the crop is relatively recent, and saw a big increase during the coronavirus pandemic. As Jonathan Ahl reports for Harvest Public Media, that has the burgeoning industry wondering if its future is as a small, niche crop or something bigger.

It’s tick season — and they're a problem all throughout Missouri, not just in rural areas. And there's a real risk of tick-borne illnesses like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports on how to keep yourself safe.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today Harvest Public MediaagricultureHealthticks
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
