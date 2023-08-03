© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City health departments are in a tough spot

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Health departments were thrust into the spotlight by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, they're still dealing with the coronavirus, and planning for what might happen next. Plus: Experts say a merger between St. Luke's in Kansas City and St. Louis' BJC HealthCare could mean hospital patients pay more.

Across the Kansas City metro, health departments are making strategic efforts to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future emergencies. But they are fighting uphill battles against lackluster funding, a mass exodus of employees and public perception.

Two of the largest health systems in Missouri, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke's Health System, earlier this year announced plans for a $10 billion merger. As St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem reports, experts say that won't necessarily benefit patients when it comes to prices and quality of care.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Healthhealth care
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content