Kansas City health departments are in a tough spot

Across the Kansas City metro, health departments are making strategic efforts to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future emergencies. But they are fighting uphill battles against lackluster funding, a mass exodus of employees and public perception.

Two of the largest health systems in Missouri, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke's Health System, earlier this year announced plans for a $10 billion merger. As St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem reports, experts say that won't necessarily benefit patients when it comes to prices and quality of care.

