What Missouri's execution of Johnny Johnson tells us about the legal system

Recently, the state of Missouri executed 45-year-old Johnny Johnson, who was convicted of the 2002 killing of 6-year-old Casey Williamson. But Johnson's attorneys say the man, who has schizophrenia, was not mentally competent enough to understand the connection between his execution and the crime he committed.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Mark Joseph Stern, a senior reporter covering courts for Slate, about the case, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent actions around execution, and what it tell us about our legal system.

