© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Microplastics in Kansas lakes

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A new global study, published in Nature, found microplastics in every lake sampled — no matter how remote. But how do Kansas lakes stack up?

Clinton Lake in Kansas has fewer microplastics than most freshwater lakes, according to a global study recently published in Nature. A microplastic is any plastic particle that measures at 5 millimeters or less.

On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Ted Harris, a researcher at the Kansas Biological Survey, about the study's findings.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today environmental scienceresearch
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now