Microplastics in Kansas lakes

Clinton Lake in Kansas has fewer microplastics than most freshwater lakes, according to a global study recently published in Nature. A microplastic is any plastic particle that measures at 5 millimeters or less.

On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Ted Harris, a researcher at the Kansas Biological Survey, about the study's findings.

