Even more Kansas foster kids are sleeping in offices than before

Kansas’ foster care system is failing to meet requirements and expectations, according to a federal review. The review and audit found issues within Kansas’ foster care system regarding a lack of mental health access and inconsistent data sharing between foster agencies.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with attorney Teresa Woody, litigation director at Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard about the review.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate