Kansas City Today

Even more Kansas foster kids are sleeping in offices than before

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Two separate audits of the Kansas foster care system have found troubling trends in child welfare. After a 2018 lawsuit, which alleged that foster kids moved around so much they were essentially homeless, the state agreed to improve on a handful of metrics. But years later, the situation is just as bad — and in some cases, worse.

Kansas’ foster care system is failing to meet requirements and expectations, according to a federal review. The review and audit found issues within Kansas’ foster care system regarding a lack of mental health access and inconsistent data sharing between foster agencies.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with attorney Teresa Woody, litigation director at Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard about the review.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansasfoster carechildrenchild care
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
Byron J. Love
