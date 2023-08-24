© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Can Kansas City reinvent 'Flush Creek'?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Brush Creek is stinky, dirty and poorly maintained. Can Kansas City turn it into an attraction? Plus: Ranchers across the Midwest and Great Plains are battling black vultures that prey on newborn livestock.

For decades, Kansas City officials have tried — and failed — to turn Brush Creek into an attraction people enjoy. And it’s not for lack of investment. Floods, failure to follow through on big plans and some bad luck have kept it from being a gathering place. As KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, the city is drafting a new plan to change the creek and is relying on community members to tell them what they want.

Ranchers across the Midwest and Great Plains are battling black vultures, a federally protected bird that has a reputation for killing newborn livestock. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports while the birds play an important ecological role, their expanding population is becoming a big nuisance for ranchers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Brush Creekwater qualityKansas City Missouri (KCMO)black vulturesU.S. Fish and Wildlife Servicecattle
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
