Can Kansas City reinvent 'Flush Creek'?

For decades, Kansas City officials have tried — and failed — to turn Brush Creek into an attraction people enjoy. And it’s not for lack of investment. Floods, failure to follow through on big plans and some bad luck have kept it from being a gathering place. As KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, the city is drafting a new plan to change the creek and is relying on community members to tell them what they want.

Ranchers across the Midwest and Great Plains are battling black vultures, a federally protected bird that has a reputation for killing newborn livestock. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports while the birds play an important ecological role, their expanding population is becoming a big nuisance for ranchers.

