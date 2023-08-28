Kansas City is filled with high-fee crypto ATMs

Cryptocurrency kiosks have spread across the Kansas City area in recent years. ATMs emblazoned with the words "Bitcoin" and little other information have been installed in gas stations, liquor stores, smoke shops and other locations, predominantly in lower-income neighborhoods.

Dan Mika of the Kansas City Beacon shares why critics call the machines a targeted attempt to exploit financially vulnerable people with steep fees and a volatile product that’s difficult to cash out.

