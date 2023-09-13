© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What will it take to get Kansas students back in class?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The number of Kansas students who are chronically missing school has nearly doubled in the past two years. Plus: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed more than a half a billion dollars in spending from the state budget, but lawmakers have a chance to override.

The number of Kansas students who are chronically missing school has nearly doubled in the past two years, and that means more are at risk of falling behind or dropping out. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service looks at why students aren’t showing up, and how schools are trying to bring them back.

The Missouri General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday for its annual veto session. The biggest item on the agenda will likely be the half a billion dollars in spending that Gov. Mike Parson removed from the state budget. St. Louis Public Radio statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg spoke with Jonathan Ahl to preview the session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
