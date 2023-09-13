What will it take to get Kansas students back in class?

The number of Kansas students who are chronically missing school has nearly doubled in the past two years, and that means more are at risk of falling behind or dropping out. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service looks at why students aren’t showing up, and how schools are trying to bring them back.

The Missouri General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday for its annual veto session. The biggest item on the agenda will likely be the half a billion dollars in spending that Gov. Mike Parson removed from the state budget. St. Louis Public Radio statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg spoke with Jonathan Ahl to preview the session.

