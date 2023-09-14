Americans don't trust each other, and it's killing us

Americans don’t trust each other, and it is literally killing us. Distrust arguably caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans during the pandemic and, as KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, distrust continues to undermine health care, especially in places like rural Kansas and Missouri.

This year's early fall temperatures make it easy to forget the scorching heat of August and July, but climatologists say Midwesterners need to get ready for more hazardous heat waves in the future. So are our homes ready? Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports the answer is mostly “no.”

