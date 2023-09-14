© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Americans don't trust each other, and it's killing us

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Americans are becoming less and less likely to believe our fellow citizens are trying to do the right thing, and that has added to the crisis facing rural health care. Plus: Are Midwest homes prepared for more scorching summer days?

Americans don’t trust each other, and it is literally killing us. Distrust arguably caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans during the pandemic and, as KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, distrust continues to undermine health care, especially in places like rural Kansas and Missouri.

This year's early fall temperatures make it easy to forget the scorching heat of August and July, but climatologists say Midwesterners need to get ready for more hazardous heat waves in the future. So are our homes ready? Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports the answer is mostly “no.”

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
