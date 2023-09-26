Corruption in Jackson County

Five years ago, two of Jackson County’s top officials were sentenced to prison for misusing campaign funds. County executive Mike Sanders got more than two years of prison time. His aide, Calvin Williford, only got six months for the same crime, apparently because he was helping with a federal investigation into other Jackson County politicians. So, what ever happened to that investigation? KCUR's Carlos Moreno sat down with KCUR's Sam Zeff to learn more.

Late last month, Zaiylah Bronson was found dead in the trunk of her boyfriend’s car in Wichita. Prosecutors say he strangled her. She was 16 weeks pregnant. Bronson’s death is focusing attention on persistent domestic violence issues that experts say have worsened during the pandemic, including for pregnant women. Rose Conlon reports for the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate