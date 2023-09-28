© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The Kansas Citians left scarred, but alive, by gun violence

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City is on track to break its homicide record this year, and a rise in gun violence has caused another disturbing trend: Hundreds of people every year are shot and survive. They're often left with severe physical and mental injuries. Plus: Kansas City and other places in the Midwest are slow to embrace composting.

Homicides could set a record again this year, as nonfatal shootings are down from last year — likely because of deadlier guns on Kansas City's streets. But many people who are hit by gunfire survive, only to struggle with physical and mental issues. These kinds of shootings have been increasing, too, leaving more families to pick up the pieces. KCUR’s Peggy Lowe reports.

Community composting operations are popping up in cities across the country, hoping to keep food waste out of landfills and return nutrients to the soil. But not all cities are welcoming them, especially when neighbors complain about bad smells and pests. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports on how cities in the Midwest are handling these new operations.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
