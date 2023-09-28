The Kansas Citians left scarred, but alive, by gun violence

Homicides could set a record again this year, as nonfatal shootings are down from last year — likely because of deadlier guns on Kansas City's streets. But many people who are hit by gunfire survive, only to struggle with physical and mental issues. These kinds of shootings have been increasing, too, leaving more families to pick up the pieces. KCUR’s Peggy Lowe reports.

Community composting operations are popping up in cities across the country, hoping to keep food waste out of landfills and return nutrients to the soil. But not all cities are welcoming them, especially when neighbors complain about bad smells and pests. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports on how cities in the Midwest are handling these new operations.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate