Kansas City Today

Are there too many Missouri Democrats trying to unseat Josh Hawley?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published October 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Three major Democratic candidates are seeking to take on U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, and there’s debate over whether having a primary is helpful or hurtful for Democrats’ 2024 chances. Plus: As the Kansas City Royals finish the regular season with one of the worst records in baseball, fans are more worried about what they’ll lose if and when the team leaves Kauffman Stadium.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking a second term next year. And a crowded field of Democratic challengers is looking to oust the Missouri Republican. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, Democrats are torn about whether a competitive primary is a blessing or an unnecessary waste of time and resources.

The Kansas City Royals could set a record for team losses during this final weekend of regular season baseball. But talk in Kansas City has been less about their lack of winning and more about where a new baseball stadium should go. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, many fans have united over what will be lost if and when the Royals change zip codes.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City RoyalsbaseballMajor League BaseballdowntownJosh HawleyDemocratsMissouri Democratic PartyMissouri Senate
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
