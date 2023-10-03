Are there too many Missouri Democrats trying to unseat Josh Hawley?

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking a second term next year. And a crowded field of Democratic challengers is looking to oust the Missouri Republican. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, Democrats are torn about whether a competitive primary is a blessing or an unnecessary waste of time and resources.

The Kansas City Royals could set a record for team losses during this final weekend of regular season baseball. But talk in Kansas City has been less about their lack of winning and more about where a new baseball stadium should go. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, many fans have united over what will be lost if and when the Royals change zip codes.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate