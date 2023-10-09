© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri's proposed fix for disruptive student behavior

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Poor classroom behavior is pushing some teachers out of the profession. The Missouri state education department wants to implement learning standards that include self-awareness, respect and empathy.

Since the COVID-19 school closures, student behavior that disrupts classrooms has reportedly grown worse, teachers report. To find out why and how the state plans to help correct it KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's school counseling and student wellness coordinator Chrissy Bashore and Jen Foster, who's on the social-emotional learning standards work group at the University of Missouri's eMINTS National Center.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today educationMissouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)school disciplineteacher shortagemental health
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now