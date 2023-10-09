Missouri's proposed fix for disruptive student behavior

Since the COVID-19 school closures, student behavior that disrupts classrooms has reportedly grown worse, teachers report. To find out why and how the state plans to help correct it KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's school counseling and student wellness coordinator Chrissy Bashore and Jen Foster, who's on the social-emotional learning standards work group at the University of Missouri's eMINTS National Center.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate