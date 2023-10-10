The new Kansas City Current stadium will be a world-first

Women’s professional soccer is drawing record attendance and spawning expansion teams next year. But despite the growing popularity, no U.S. team plays in a stadium of its own. KCUR’s Frank Morris reports a new stadium going up on the Missouri River in Kansas City will change that, and maybe even launch a new era in woman’s sports.

