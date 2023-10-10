© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The new Kansas City Current stadium will be a world-first

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Rising up next to the Missouri Riverfront, the KC Current stadium will be the first in the world specifically for professional woman’s soccer. After it opens next year, the team's new owners also hope it will help change the game as a whole.

Women’s professional soccer is drawing record attendance and spawning expansion teams next year. But despite the growing popularity, no U.S. team plays in a stadium of its own. KCUR’s Frank Morris reports a new stadium going up on the Missouri River in Kansas City will change that, and maybe even launch a new era in woman’s sports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

